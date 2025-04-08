Summary YouTube's mobile app now features an updated channel search that displays a horizontally scrollable list of recent videos directly within the search results, making it faster to see new content.

This new UI, part of YouTube's 2025 roadmap for improved discoverability, replaces the previous simpler channel card that required an extra tap to view recent video uploads.

The enhanced channel card also pulls color accents from the channel's profile picture and is currently rolling out to both iOS and Android users, potentially requiring an app update or cache clear to appear.

Earlier this year, YouTube made four big bets for 2025, highlighting a roadmap of improvements to come to the streaming platform to help it retain its spot as the "epicenter of culture." A portion of its roadmap focused on making it easier for creators and their content to be discovered, and a new YouTube channel search tweak seems to be doing just that.

In a change that largely went unnoticed, YouTube now offers a much more 'immediate' channel search experience on its mobile apps.