Summary YouTube continues to update and revamp its app with the announcement of a redesigned channel page for TVs.

The focus is on providing a more immersive layout, featuring a larger background image and easy access buttons for viewers.

This redesign is currently live on some TVs and will soon be available to all creators, who are recommended to make the required adjustments to their channel's banner image.

The YouTube app frequently picks up new updates, while the company also likes to keep its other services, like YouTube Music, up to date. Over the past year or so, the video streaming service has worked on revamping some elements of the channel page, making it easier for both creators and viewers. The video platform has now announced a redesigned channel page for the YouTube app on TVs.

This redesign was announced in a video (YouTube Shorts) by the official Creator Liaison handle. The focus here is on providing a "new, more immersive layout," with the platform encouraging creators to adjust their channel's banner image accordingly. As 9to5Google points out, a large part of the screen is now taken over by the background/header image, with YouTube providing a couple of its own screenshots in the video announcement.

The focus is on letting viewers subscribe to a channel or start playing a mix immediately. The bottom of the screen carries the usual horizontal carousel of the channel's uploads. This channel page redesign is currently live on my Chromecast with Google TV, though some other members of the AP staff haven't had the same luck. But it should be available to all creators, per the Creator Liaison video we referenced above, while YouTube told 9to5 that the feature will make it to all creators "over the next few weeks."

In any case, we don't think it should take long for this visually improved creator channel page to reflect widely across the YouTube app for TVs. I personally like this change as it highlights the creator more prominently, while the easy access buttons to start a mix or subscribe also help.

Apart from these developments, the YouTube team continues to churn out new experimental features, such as the ability to get video recommendations based on colors. Separately, the platform is also building towards improving the podcasting experience on YouTube and YouTube Music.