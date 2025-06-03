Summary A bug in the YouTube for Android is causing a key UI element of the app to disappear, preventing users from accessing features, such as Subscriptions, Library, and profile options.

This bug significantly limits app functionality, leaving users primarily able to watch home feed videos or search for content.

The issue currently affects only Android users in the US, including Premium subscribers, with Google investigating and recommending a temporary web browser workaround.

Whether you're a free user or a Premium user, YouTube has lesser-known features that work on both tiers to make your life easier. But for someone looking only to watch online videos on their phones, you only need to learn about the basics of the YouTube application, which are the same for all mobile platforms. However, this was before YouTube's Android app was hit with a nasty bug.

The bug on YouTube for Android has caused a key feature of the app to go missing, making it impossible for users to visit other parts of the app. The origin of the bug is unclear, but Google has acknowledged it and shared details regarding issues that users might face.