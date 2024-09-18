Key Takeaways The YouTube app for Google and Android TV appears to be rolling out a UI change that merges the Like and Dislike buttons into one.

The change unnecessarily converts a one-tap process into a two-tap one.

The change hasn't been spotted widely, and we're unsure if the UI tweak is part of an experiment or permanent.

Google isn't shy about making UI changes on YouTube, and a lot of them make sense, so it's hard to complain. Once in a while, however, the streaming giant makes changes that leave us scratching our heads. A recent tweak, which essentially turns the progress bar pink as the video end approaches, was a perfect example.

Now, the YouTube app for TVs appears to be spearheading a UI tweak that unnecessarily changes a one-tap process into a two-tap one.

The streaming platform first started meaningfully tweaking Likes and Dislikes on the platform back in 2021 when it decided to hide the dislike count on videos. Subsequently, in 2023, YouTube began testing a Like counter that refreshes in real time. Fast-forward to now, the platform is making a surprising change by combining the Like and Dislike buttons on YouTube app for Google TV and Android TV, the least intuitive of all supported platforms where YouTube is available.

The change was first highlighted by 9to5Google, suggesting that the change went live sometime over the past 24-48 hours. Google hasn't highlighted the change yet, and we're not seeing it on our devices either.

We feel bested with👍🏻and👎🏻nested

Source: 9to5Google

The Like and Dislike buttons have now merged into a single button on the YouTube app for smart TVs, as seen in the image above, and clicking the unified button brings up a small pop-up menu with the individual actions, essentially turning a one-click process into a two-click one.

Although unfavorable, a change like that would have somewhat made sense on mobile, considering that it would allow for more space to add buttons for other functionality, and because a two-tap process is physically easier on a touch screen device vs on a remote-controlled smart TV.

The change doesn't seem to have rolled out widely, as we're not seeing it on any of our smart TVs. It is also currently unclear if the change is part of an experiment or one that is here to stay.