YouTube is installed by default on Android TV OS and the older Google TV too, making it one of the first apps new users are likely to use when setting up a smart TV or good home projector. The familiarity with the app's mobile interface helps as much as the vast content library. However, the larger screen accessible to Android TV users gives YouTube the opportunity to try out new experiences, and the latest one simplifies singing along to music videos.

If you watch music videos on the YouTube app for Android TV, you might soon notice a new button showing up in the row of controls just above the playback progress bar. The folks at 9to5Google spotted a new button called Display squished in between the Dislike and Save, and selecting it allows you to choose what is displayed on screen while the music plays. The option also shows up when you select songs from the YouTube Music tab or homescreen shortcut.

This new Display menu presents three options — Artwork, Lyrics, and Video. The latter is what YouTube has defaulted to until now, playing the music and its video in sync. However, the Artwork option is a minimal alternative that replaces the video feed with centered album art and the track name displayed underneath, against a color-matched blurry backdrop. This resembles a typical media player app on your phone, that does not stream video.

The third option called Lyrics is a new addition as well. It uses the same backdrop as the previous mode, but pushes the album art off to the side to create space for vertically scrolling lyrics that are highlighted in sync with the track's progression.

Just enjoy the music or sing along with the correct lyrics

Karaoke made easy