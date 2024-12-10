Key Takeaways The YouTube app on Android is gaining a translucent bottom bar, marking a significant departure from the current solid-colored bottom bar.

Meanwhile, the web version of YouTube is also gaining a similar UI tweak, but for the top bar.

This is the second bottom bar-related change in recent weeks, with the app recently introducing minor changes to the bottom bar icons.

The YouTube team has been busy churning out new features over the past few months, with the miniplayer redesign being the most significant, though it has faced some stumbles since then. In the meantime, the app continues to make minor UI changes, with the Android version recently gaining a refreshed bottom bar with modified icons. The video streaming platform is now ready with another bottom bar-related change for its web and mobile apps.

Reporting by 9to5Google has shed light on the YouTube app's new translucent bottom bar that shows a bit of the color from the feed. This is not a significant change by any stretch, though one that's immediately noticeable (even more so in dark mode) if you use the app frequently.

Close

The current bottom bar in the YouTube app (Android) vs The translucent bottom bar (iOS)

In its current form, this bottom bar utilizes a solid black or white color, depending on your display preferences. But this translucent bottom bar makes things a little cleaner. This UI change is more prominent in the YouTube app for iPhone, thanks to the larger bottom bar area.

Definitely a step up from the current design

Close

The updated bottom bar is supposedly making it to Android with v19.47 of the app, though I don't see it despite having this specific version installed. This suggests there's a server-side element to this particular UI tweak, though it shouldn't take more than a few days to appear more widely.

Interestingly, I'm seeing the change in the YouTube app for iOS, so it appears the switch was flipped early for the iPhone version, at least where I'm located. While the YouTube mobile apps are getting a translucent bottom bar, 9to5Google says YouTube on the web is picking up a similar frosted glass effect for the top bar, though I'm not seeing it at the moment.

Are you seeing this updated bottom bar in the YouTube app? Let us know below.