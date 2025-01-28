Summary YouTube's app for smart TVs plays an important role in maintaining the app's dominant position in entertainment.

Google just fixed the sign-in issue on Fire TV discovered last week.

Affected users can update the app, restart the Fire TV, and sign in again now.

YouTube is one of the best entertainment apps on Android, and its content as well as interface remain mostly unchanged, even if you access it using other platforms and operating systems, such as a PC or smart TV. Access to YouTube content on a larger screen has likely played a huge role in helping Google take the fight to streaming giants. So, being unable to sign in to the app on an Amazon Fire TV would be an understandably serious concern. It affected many users, but the search titan just rolled out a fix for affected users.

The Amazon FIre TV stick is available in several different configurations, capable of spitting out anything from Full HD to 4K video, with additional features. It is a great gadget for modernizing an otherwise-functional TV or display, and it also gives users access to YouTube. However, all the personalization like an algorithmic feed, resuming playback, and access to your watch history only shows once you sign in.

Several people on Fire TV were unable to sign in to their YouTube accounts due to a glitch in the official app. Reports also stated people were booted immediately after the app is loaded, leaving the YouTube app practically unusable. Thankfully, 9to5Google reports YouTube's parent company acknowledged the issue last week, and quickly pushed a patch out.

Affected users can sign in normally again

Restart is necessary

Starting January 23, YouTube for FIre TV has received an update that resolves the sign-in problems. Once you install the update, you can try restarting the Fire TV stick and then attempting a sign-in. This should fix the issue, but interestingly, Google didn't reveal what might have caused it in the first place.

To its credit, support staff shared a few workarounds in the interim, such as reinstalling the YouTube app, clearing the app cache and data, etc. We hope such a bug does not resurface, along with the dangerous ad segments on YouTube.