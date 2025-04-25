Summary YouTube is now testing AI Overviews with a new video results carousel after certain search queries.

The feature will surface relevant video snippets, saving users the hassle of watching entire videos.

Overviews will focus on product information or tourist spots, yielding more accurate results than text summaries.

Google launched AI Overviews in Search at I/O last year. Reception has been mixed. Screenshots of inaccurate summaries were widely circulated shortly after launch, including examples of Google's AI interpreting jokes and sarcasm as earnest advice,