Summary
- YouTube is now testing AI Overviews with a new video results carousel after certain search queries.
- The feature will surface relevant video snippets, saving users the hassle of watching entire videos.
- Overviews will focus on product information or tourist spots, yielding more accurate results than text summaries.
Google launched AI Overviews in Search at I/O last year. Reception has been mixed. Screenshots of inaccurate summaries were widely circulated shortly after launch, including examples of Google's AI interpreting jokes and sarcasm as earnest advice,