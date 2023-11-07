Summary YouTube is conducting experiments with AI to enhance user experience, including comment section summarization and an AI chatbot for answering questions related to videos.

Ever since ChatGPT’s generative AI capabilities captivated people around the world, big tech companies have been clawing at every opportunity to enhance their current offerings with AI. Google is hard at work as well, with AI creeping into Workspace utilities just as much as they are in YouTube’s experimental features. The video-streaming platform’s latest experiment dabbles with comment section summarization and a conversational chatbot to cure your indecision.

In the past year alone, Google has given us access to several experimental features on YouTube, all powered by AI. For instance, we got to see AI-generated video summaries — auto-generated snippets of text telling you what the video is about. The feature stands out from the creator’s own summary of the video and the title. Even on sister service YouTube Music, AI-generated playlist cover images were available as a brief experiment. It allowed users to pick distinct art styles, so they personalize playlists and make them instantly recognizable. Google recently announced it is trying summarization in one more aspect of YouTube — the comments section.

Although the dislike counter was a helpful metric for whether a video was worth your time, it doesn’t exist anymore. Titles can be misleading, and are optimized to rank higher in search results. This leaves viewers sifting through thousands of comments to assess a video’s watch-worthiness, which usually skyrockets if the content revolves around one of their topics of interest.

The new experiment summarizes comments by topic

The latest YouTube experiment adds a Topics button just above the comments section. AI excels at summarization and data organization, and this button groups comments based on the topic they mention. Viewers can then expand individual comment topic sections to see comments from other viewers. YouTube imagines creators could use the AI’s analysis to find popular topics among audiences and build future content around those ideas.

YouTube is also testing a Bard-like AI chatbot which can answer questions stemming from the video. Using the chatbot does not interrupt playback, and is quite like using Bard in split-window mode. If you have access, you just need to tap the Ask button underneath a video. The chatbot can do everything from video summarization to recommending related content. Google says you can even expect quizzes under some academic videos, to help reinforce your understanding of the discussed subject. Moreover, interaction is made easier with the option of a few one-tap prompts you can use to kick off the conversation.

YouTube is also testing an Ask button that summons an AI chatbot

That said, both these AI features are experiments for now, meaning they are off-limits for the average viewer. If you’re a YouTube Premium subscriber, you can opt in to test comment summarization on a few English videos with particularly massive comments sections. The feature is available for testing at youtube.com/new until December 5, but only on select videos. Meanwhile, the Ask button isn’t live yet, and will start showing up in the Android app under a few English videos in the US.

Testing is extremely limited, but we hope Google gathers adequate insight to further its research and make YouTube more captivating and informative. Meanwhile, the company is also hiking Premium subscription prices and banning ad blockers and alternative services like YouTube Vanced, this time hoping to shut it down for good.