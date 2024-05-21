Summary YouTube's Dream Tracks feature allows users to create music from text prompts, with famous artists contributing voices for realistic tracks.

Users can now create their own instrumentals for YouTube Shorts, providing more options and saving time searching for music.

This feature opens up a new world for creators to match emotions and themes in their videos, making projects perfect with ease.

Creating videos can be easy, but choosing music that fits your project perfectly can be hard — especially if you're someone that doesn't have the ability to make their own. With that said, there's a lot of music out there to choose from, but what if there was an easier way to create music without actually knowing how?

That's where YouTube's Dream Tracks feature comes into play, introduced towards the end of last year, that allows users to create music from simple text prompts. What's really cool about this is that famous artists like John Legend, Sia, Charlie Puth, and more, have lent their voices to this project, so that Google's DeepMind Lyria AI music generator can create more realistic tracks.

More options for budding creators

Now, Google is taking things a step further by allowing users to create their own instrumentals for use with YouTube Shorts. The new feature was featured on the YouTube support page shedding light on how Dream Tracks will now give creators the ability to make instrumentals.

For the time being, this feature will only be open to those in the experiment group, and it will only support English text prompts. Users will be able to enter the genre of music that they would like to create, and have it created almost instantly. As you can imagine, this opens up a whole new world for creators.

Going forward, users will be able to create something unique that matches the emotions and themes that are presented in their videos. Not only can this really make a project perfect, but it will also save a lot of time, removing the need to search for music from a variety of sources, which can be frustrating.

So, whether you're a veteran creator or someone that's thinking about starting, keep this feature in mind for your next project, as it could be just the thing you need.