Summary YouTube is cracking down on ad blockers, preventing videos from playing if it detects one. Users have no choice but to acknowledge the ad stoppage.

The anti-ad block feature has been gradually rolled out, starting with a gentle nudge and evolving into a stricter policy with three strikes and a timer.

Using ad blockers while signed out may still work for some users, but this is likely to change as YouTube continues to implement new measures.

With new updates, YouTube is slowly fighting back against ad blockers, doing its best to make sure users either pay for Premium or watch the ads. At this point, it's as if YouTube is on a warpath against ad blockers, and the company is not letting up. According to many on Reddit, YouTube has just increased the heat against ads.

Numerous user reports on Reddit indicate that YouTube is now stopping videos from playing if it detects an ad blocker, pointing to a wide rollout of a policy that had previously given users three strikes before preventing playback (via 9to5Google). Some users report that the prompt appears instead of the video itself, or as a popup when they view full screen videos.

There is no real workaround currently, so users have no choice but to acknowledge the ad stoppage. As user complaints on Reddit increase, it appears that the anti-ad block feature is reaching a wide rollout. Some people are still not affected by this, but considering the apparent scope of the rollout, it is likely that it will eventually affect everyone.

We first started seeing this anti-ad blocking behavior being tested back in May around the time of Google I/O 2023. After starting out as a gentle nudge when the first few users spotted the message, it evolved to feature the aforementioned three strikes, then got a little bit pushier with a timer. Now, it appears YouTube has gone all in its fight against ad blockers.

Some users reported being able to watch videos and use ad blockers when signed out, but this is likely to change as the new measures continue rolling out. It's also worth noting that skipping ads doesn't count as blocking them, though YouTube has recently made the Skip Ads button much harder to see in a separate move that has been criticized as user-hostile and narrow-mindedly focused on ad revenue. To be fair, Google made clear in its earnings call at the beginning of the year that it would be investing more into its subscription offerings in 2023 — we just didn't realize at the time how that might involve alienating people who use ad blockers.