Summary YouTube is once again tightening its restrictions on firearm content.

The new changes will go into effect on June 18, 2024.

Videos showing how to remove the safety on firearms will be banned. While other firearm content will be age-restricted.

YouTube's always changing, adding new features here and there, while also tightening up the type of content that can be on the platform. With that said, it's been a few years since YouTube changed its policies regarding firearm content on its platform, and now, it's doing it again, making the content restrictions around the subject even tighter.

As far as what kind of changes to expect, the platform is outright banning certain subjects, and making changes to age-restrictions when it comes to others. The changes aren't going to happen immediately, but YouTube will implement them relatively soon. Of course, the platform has outlined the changes in great detail on its support page, giving content creators and viewers a detailed list of what is and isn't acceptable (via Engadget).

Small changes could have big impacts

When it comes to the type of content that will no longer be allowed, YouTube is banning any videos that show users how to remove the safety from firearms. In addition, the streaming platform is also age-restricting firearms content to those that are 18 and over. As mentioned prior, both of these changes will go into effect starting on June 18, 2024.

These restrictions are in addition to the firearm content that's already not allowed on YouTube. This includes but is not limited to content that directs folks on how to purchase a firearm, and firearm, ammunition, or firearm accessories construction tutorials. The platform also restricts content that shows how to change a weapon from manual to automatic.

Of course, there are plenty of restrictions around this content, and if you want, you can always take a look at the YouTube support page for more details. And even then, YouTube states that the content found there is not a complete list of things that cannot be on the platform. Without clarity, firearm content on YouTube can be a slippery slope.

And that's not even mentioning the rules around age-restricted content. YouTube does offer some advice with regard to this type of content, stating that if you think it may violate the guidelines, then simply just don't post it. When it comes to penalties for this content, first time offenders will get a warning.

After that, if the same policy is violated within a 90-day period, YouTube will issue a strike against the channel. Once a channel accumulates three strikes, the account and channel will be closed. You can always try and appeal violations like these, but it could be a grueling task. It's important to note that YouTube won't be enforcing these types of restrictions on this type of content that pertains to movies, video games, news and artistic content.