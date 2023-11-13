Summary Privacy advocate files civil complaint against YouTube for using JavaScript code to detect ad blockers and prevent viewing until they are disabled.

Big Tech companies like Google and Meta are making changes to comply with EU privacy regulations, but the outcome of these complaints could result in more scrutiny and potential financial penalties.

For better or worse, YouTube has become synonymous with ads, many of which you can’t skip. Some shrug it off, accepting that advertisements have become an all-too-common part of streaming videos. However, one privacy advocate in the European Union (EU) is scrutinizing YouTube and its parent company — Google — for its ad practices. Meta is also a part of a new complaint, which suggests that it has been illegally spying on citizens.

Privacy consultant Alexander Hanff has filed a civil complaint with the Irish Data Protection Commission against YouTube, pointing to JavaScript code that detects ad blockers (via The Register). Through this code, YouTube can sniff out any ad blockers you have enabled and stop you from viewing videos until you disable them. Alternatively, the website says you can subscribe to YouTube Premium if you want to continue watching content without ad interruptions. According to the platform’s Terms of Service, blocking ads is not permitted and can result in a streaming ban.

Hanff has also brought a similar complaint against Meta, the company behind Instagram and Facebook. The allegations claim that Meta’s collection of personal data without explicit consent is a violation of Ireland law. Specifically, Hanff believes that Meta has been using information for its behavior ad targeting practice for at least 5 years (via The Register). The company is accused of using surveillance technology to keep track of users’ behavior. With this data, it has supposedly been able to tailor ads to users of its platforms.

As the EU continues to roll out more privacy and security regulations for Big Tech, companies are making changes to comply and avoid penalties. Earlier in 2023, for instance, Google expanded its Ads Transparency Center to provide more details on how advertisers target consumers. Information explains how advertisers choose to display ads and when they are run. The company also created a separate Transparency Center where the public can gain insight into how Google develops and enforces its own safety policies. Going forward, Google has stated that it intends to continue working with the European Commission to ensure it complies with regulations.

The outcome of Hanff’s criminal complaints has yet to be seen, but they could be the first of many to be filed against Google, Meta, and other industry leaders. With legislators’ growing concerns over market competition and the public looking to protect personal data, these companies’ existing practices will likely continue to be scrutinized. If more regulations are put into place, these tech giants will have no choice but to comply. The impact on their bottom lines has yet to be seen, but given the financial penalties that could ensue, making such changes could be less detrimental in the end.