YouTube Premium offers an ad-free experience, but it's not cheap. If you jumped into the subscription, you may have thought it was the only way to avoid interrupting your movie trailers, cuts into comedy sketches, or disruptions in music playlists. What if I told you there are ways to skip, block, or avoid ads on YouTube without going Premium?

After months of paying for the Premium plan, I discovered powerful ad-skipping tricks that would have saved me money. Although there is no surefire way of eliminating ads on the platform, there are workarounds you can use to enhance your experience. This article explores these tips so that you can enjoy a smoother YouTube experience without paying a dime.

8 Use an ad blocker

Block the ads

Source: SDHD4K on Reddit

Nothing makes watching a video on YouTube boring like encountering unskippable ads. Sometimes, they appear when you're engrossed in the content. The good news is that you can block them. One easy way to skip YouTube ads is to use an ad blocker. These browser extensions automatically remove ads from videos, so you never have to sit through another unskippable commercial.

An ad blocker prevents adverts from appearing on web pages. It scans a site for advertising content and then stops it from loading. This has various benefits, such as blocking malicious ads, increasing data privacy, and speeding up load time. To set one up, visit the Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge extension store. Search for an ad blocker or ad remover. Examples include YouTube Ad-Skipping and UBlock Origin.

Choose your preferred blocker and install it. If you don't have one in mind, test what's available, but ensure you go for one with a good reputation based on the reviews and popularity. Some ad blockers work better than others. If you still see ads, switch to a different one. Using an ad blocker is simple and effective.

7 Use the dot trick

Confuse YouTube's ad system

Source: Youtube

This is one of the most straightforward YouTube ad-skipping hacks, and I wish I had known about it sooner. Find the video you want to watch, then add a period to its URL after .com in the link. This removes ads and mid-roll interruptions. It is a quick and easy bypass. To use this tip, open the URL of the video you want to watch, and then add a dot (.) after a .com in the YouTube link, like this.

Original : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyz123

: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyz123 Edited: https://www.youtube.com./watch?v=xyz123

Then, press Enter to enjoy an ad-free experience. This hack confuses YouTube's ad system, preventing ads from loading.

6 Use YouTube's Skip Ads shortcut on mobile

Automate skipping ads

Source: Youtube

Most in-stream ads that play before or during a YouTube video are short. They usually take 15 seconds or less and are easily skippable. Wait five seconds until the Skip Ads button is clickable, click it, and move on with your watching. Skipping ads manually on mobiles can be annoying, but there's a quick way to automate skipping unskippable ads.

To use this tip, tap the screen as soon as an ad starts and swipe left or right to scrub through. On some devices, this lets you skip shorter ads instantly. If the ad is skippable, tap the Skip Ad button as soon as it appears. If you use YouTube in a mobile browser, combine it with an ad blocker for the best results.

5 Use a YouTube alternative app

Try NewPipe