YouTube Premium comes with a few key benefits, prominent among them being a completely ad-free experience. But with the Google-owned platform looking to increase spending on its subscription services this year, some changes were on the cards. We later learned that at least some of these changes would impact non-paying customers, particularly those who use ad blockers. Not much later, non-Premium subscribers started seeing an updated dialog box highlighting a new three-strikes policy for using an ad block extension or software. YouTube is now testing another evolution of this warning to free users, this time with a timer attached.

One YouTube user has spotted this new timer in the top right corner of the popup, with the individual later sharing the screenshot on Reddit. Another user in the comments reports seeing this popup as well, so it could appear to more customers in the days ahead. While the duration of this timer isn't revealed, we expect it to be somewhere around 30 to 60 seconds. The rest of the accompanying text within the box is unchanged from YouTube's initial experiment, with bullet points listing the benefits of subscribing to Premium, while the options to Allow YouTube Ads and Try YouTube Premium are also present.

Some users may be lucky enough not to find these popups right now, given that Google appears to be testing this feature with a limited number of accounts. These methods are here to stay, though, and Google is unlikely to relent despite the significant pushback from users. As most free users are already aware, there are a handful of workarounds to bypass these popups. However, these are not long-term solutions, and Google likely already has a plan in place to counter the use of VPN and other methods typically used to circumvent these warnings.

Part of the reason why people are unwilling to subscribe to Premium is the rising costs. A recent price hike means an individual Premium subscription now costs $13.99/month or $139.99/year in the US. By contrast, the prices are significantly low in some markets, like India, for example, in a bid to capture more subscribers in those regions. But this obviously has an impact on paying customers elsewhere, as evidenced by the widespread unwillingness to start or continue paying for Premium.