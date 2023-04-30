Will goes back-to-back this week on the Android Police podcast with a debrief of his reviews of the OnePlus Pad and the Motorola ThinkPhone. Both devices provide one hell of a time each and we explore the depths of such depravity. We also roam around rumorland with the Pixel 7a and the Galaxy Watch 6, then torch Google Authenticator's makeover and Amazon's weak attempt at some sort of fitness tracker. Oh, you want merch? We got merch. That's going into the trash. That's this week.

01:46 | Touch Glass

32:26 | Everything Else

Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0