Will goes back-to-back this week on the Android Police podcast with a debrief of his reviews of the OnePlus Pad and the Motorola ThinkPhone. Both devices provide one hell of a time each and we explore the depths of such depravity. We also roam around rumorland with the Pixel 7a and the Galaxy Watch 6, then torch Google Authenticator's makeover and Amazon's weak attempt at some sort of fitness tracker. Oh, you want merch? We got merch. That's going into the trash. That's this week.
01:46 | Touch Glass
- OnePlus Pad review: A new challenger enters the ring
- Motorola ThinkPhone review: Business as usual
- Tecno Phantom V Fold review: The most affordable foldable yet
32:26 | Everything Else
- Google Authenticator now backs up OTPs so you’re not SOL when your 2FA device goes MIA
- Google vows to fix a glaring omission in Authenticator's cloud backup
- Amazon Halo trackers are dead, you might be eligible for a refund
- Android 14 Beta 1.1 is here to help save your phone from Google's most frustrating bugs
- Leaks spill all the Google Pixel 7a specs
- The Google Pixel 7a has leaked in a new bold and fun colorway
- The Galaxy Watch 6's most anticipated feature really might be making a comeback
- You can finally use Gboard's Emoji Kitchen stickers in real life
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com