YouTube TV might not be a traditional cable service, but it’s still falling victim to some old-school broadcast disputes. Earlier this week, word leaked out that Google and NBC were battling over contracts — this time with a streaming twist. While channels were supposed to disappear from the service late last night, it seems a short-term agreement is keeping the status quo for now.

YouTube and NBCUniversal have been feuding over Peacock, Comcast’s streaming service that has faced trouble finding a foothold in this ever-crowded market. While that specific plan is no longer in consideration, the two companies are still feuding over the 20-channel NBC lineup, which includes several sports networks, SyFy, E!, USA Network, and of course, NBC itself.

Thankfully for subscribers, plans to pull those listings off of YouTube TV have been put on hold, though it’s unsure how long that will hold (via 9to5Google). According to a statement from NBCUniversal:

NBCUniversal and YouTube TV have agreed to a short extension while parties continue talks. NBCUniversal will not go dark on YouTube TV at midnight eastern tonight.

That’s good news for any current subscriber worried about losing access this weekend, even if “short extension” is relatively vague. While NBCUniversal-owned networks could go off-air at any moment, the good news — as far as billing is concerned, at least — is YouTube’s plan to reduce pricing on monthly subscriptions to $55 until those channels are restored. Ironically, Google’s post about this dispute includes a link to Peacock, advertising it as a way to continue watching any removed content should the deal fall through.

With a short extension reached, it seems both companies remain on good terms as they continue to negotiate. Hopefully, a contract extension isn’t far off.

