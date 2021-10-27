Back in September, during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, WhatsApp quietly announced that it would finally be possible to transfer your WhatsApp chat history from iPhones to Samsung's latest foldables — the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Fold3. The feature soon expanded to other Samsung devices running Android 10 or higher, with support for "more Android devices" on the cards. Google has now announced that this WhatsApp transfer capability is being expanded to the Pixel 6 series, previous Pixel phones, and all new smartphones that launch with Android 12.

From Google's statement, it looks like the migration feature will not be available on older smartphones that are updated to Android 12. However, since the feature is coming to previous Pixel phones, we would hope it would eventually also make its way to existing smartphones that receive the Android 12 update.

Nonetheless, if you are planning to move from an iPhone to the Google Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, you'll be able to easily migrate your WhatsApp chat and media history to your new phone. The process will require you to use a USB-C to Lightning cable since the transfer process cannot happen over the internet. You can also only migrate chats while setting up your new Android device, as it is not possible to trigger the process once setup is completed. To initiate the migration, you'll have to scan a QR code displayed on your Android device using your iPhone.

The entire iPhone-to-Android transfer process is safe and secure, with Google and WhatsApp ensuring your WhatsApp chat history cannot be accessed by anyone. You also won't receive any new WhatsApp messages on your old device during and after the migration process.

WhatsApp is additionally working on allowing the migration assistant to transfer chats from Android to iPhones, which will make it easier for you to switch to the dark side.

