Summary The OnePlus Pad 2 launch has reportedly been delayed, and there's uncertainty about its new release date.

The tablet and Oppo Pad 3 will feature a Snapdragon chip for improved performance, potentially justifying any increase in price.

The OnePlus Watch 3's release has also been delayed.

The OnePlus Pad was among the most impressive Android tablets that hit the market last year. It stood out for the unique 7:5 aspect ratio of its large 11.6-inch display, all-day battery life with 67W fast charging support, and solid performance. Rumors from April suggested that OnePlus is already working on the Pad's successor, with a potential launch sometime in the second half of 2024. But you might have to wait longer than that to get your hands on the OnePlus Pad 2.

Related OnePlus Pad review: A new challenger enters the ring A welcome addition to the Android tablet market, despite a few questionable choices

In a Weibo post, Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station claims that OnePlus has pushed back the launch of the OnePlus Pad 2 and the OnePlus Watch 3 (via GizmoChina). The Oppo Pad 3 will also release later than anticipated now. He did not specify the reason behind the delay or provide a revised release timeframe. Given the leaker's accurate track record, though, there's little reason to doubt his claims. Max Jambor, known for his OnePlus-related leaks, also confirmed the delay.

On the plus side, Digital Chat Station confirmed that the OnePlus Pad 2 and the Oppo Pad 3 will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. OnePlus' current flagship tablet uses a MediaTek Dimensity SoC.

Switching to a powerful Snapdragon chip should help further boost performance without compromising battery life or causing overheating issues. Add in the other upgrades, and the OnePlus Pad 2 could be an even better tablet than the original, though these improvements might come with a higher price tag.

OnePlus Watch 3 might use the same chip as its predecessor

Close

The delay in the OnePlus Watch 3's release is also a bummer, especially because of just how good the OnePlus Watch 2 is. Interestingly, the leak states that OnePlus' next smartwatch might continue using the same Snapdragon W5 chip as the current model. So, it's unclear what upgrades the company plans to include in its next Wear OS smartwatch so that it stands out from its predecessor.

Additionally, OnePlus has delayed the launch of the OnePlus Buds 3 in a new color, while Oppo has pushed back the debut of its flagship earbuds, the Enco X3. Additionally, the reason for the delay or a new release timeframe is not known yet.