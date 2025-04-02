Summary Samsung has reportedly delayed the Galaxy S25 Edge launch due to recent events, pushing it to May or June.

The phone may be the slimmest in Samsung's lineup, featuring a 5.8mm design and sturdy specs.

The delay could benefit Samsung's marketing efforts, with an online unveiling expected soon.

All rumors so far point to a mid-April launch for Samsung’s ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge. Recent leaks further added credence to the rumors, with a European retailer indicating an April 15 unveiling for the phone. But there seems to be a twist in the Galaxy S25 Edge's launch plans, with Samsung reportedly delaying its release by a month or two.

An ET News report claims that Samsung now plans to unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge at an event in May or June (via @Jukanlosreve). There's no clear reason for the delay, but it appears to be linked to the sudden passing of Han Jong-hee, Samsung Electronics' Vice President, earlier this month. The impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol later this week apparently also seems to have played a role in the deferred release. However, the report clarifies that the delay has nothing to do with any quality issues related to the Galaxy S25 Edge.

The company has already informed the three carriers in South Korea that are slated to sell the device about the rescheduled release timeline.

The Korean report further states that Samsung will hold an online event for the Galaxy S25 Edge's unveiling, where it will share its specs, price, and official release date. It will seemingly take the same launch approach as it did with the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition last year.

With Apple’s iPhone 17 Air not expected to launch until September, the delay in the Galaxy S25 Edge is unlikely to negatively impact its sales. If anything, the revised timeline could work in Samsung’s favor, giving its marketing team a stronger window in May or June to capture consumer interest.

Galaxy S25 Edge will stand out with its slim design