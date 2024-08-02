Summary Preorders for the Pixel 9 series and Pixel Buds Pro 2 might start right after the August 13th event, with shipping dates varying for each device.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold retail availability might not begin until early September.

The regular Pixel 9 lineup will apparently go on sale starting August 22nd.

Almost everything about Google's upcoming Pixel 9 series and the Pixel Watch 3 lineup has leaked online in the last few days. We know the colors the devices will launch in, their possible pricing, specs, and more. The latest leak details the preorder and shipping dates for the new Pixel devices, ensuring Google has no surprise up its sleeve at its August 13th event.

Google will start accepting preorders for the entire Pixel 9 family and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 right after the launch event on August 13th. However, shipping dates vary for the devices. While the retail availability of the new Pixel phones will reportedly start from August 22nd, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will not begin shipping until September 4th. Customers who preorder the phones might get it a couple of days early.

Google might be delaying the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's retail availability by a few weeks to manage its supply chain better. After all, this will be the company's first time launching so many devices simultaneously. On a positive note, a recent leak suggests Google's second-gen foldable will carry the same $1,799 price tag as its predecessor despite packing a bevy of improvements.

The Android Headlines report claims the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will seemingly launch nearly 1.5 months after its announcement, with a rumored launch date of September 26th. There's no word on what improvements and features Google's new flagship earbuds will pack. So far, leaks have revealed the earbuds' design and the four enticing colors they will come in. As for pricing, the Buds Pro 2 might get a $20-$30 price bump over its predecessor and cost around $250.

The Pixel Watch 3 should also ship around the same time as the Pixel 9

The report does not detail the preorder benefits. Google has typically given generous gifts to preorder customers, such as boosted trade-in values and a free Pixel Watch in some markets. One leak indicates the company will bundle a year of Gemini AI subscription with selected Pixels.

It's unclear when the Pixel Watch 3 will be available for preorder or when it will start shipping. Given that Google's new smartwatches won't feature any significant internal changes, though, its availability schedule should be similar to that of the Pixel 9.