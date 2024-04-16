Summary Customize app icon size with the latest Home Up module update on Galaxy phones running One 6.1.

Access system-wide search with Finder by swiping down on the home screen or app drawer.

This Home Up module update does not restore the vertical app drawer. It will arrive with One UI 6.1.1 later this year.

Besides their powerful internals and long software support, another advantage of owning a flagship or premium Samsung phone is Good Lock access. Coupled with its modules, you can use Good Lock to unlock additional features and customize key aspects of your Galaxy phone and One UI. Home Up, a module that enables extra One UI launcher-related personalization options, is now getting a major update with significant new features.

Home Up v15.0.01.19 introduces a new App Icon Setting option. It enables you to customize the app icon size on the home screen and app drawer from anywhere between 80% to 120% (via @theonecid). Keep in mind that reducing the app icon size won't allow you to place more shortcuts on the home screen; the app grid size option will dictate that.

Another significant new addition is Finder Access. Once enabled, you can access a system-wide search, which Samsung calls Finder, by swiping down anywhere on the home screen or app drawer.

For folders, the latest Home Up module adds the ability to set a different background color, adjust the background blur intensity, and icon arrangement.

Your Galaxy phone must be running One 6.1 for the latest Home Up module to work properly. Several One UI 6.0 users report that none of the new options are working on their devices. Additionally, make sure to update to the latest One UI launcher build from the Galaxy Store. Samsung's release note states that some new Home Up features will only work on the Galaxy S24 on a new version of the One UI Home app.

Download or sideload the latest Home Up module

You can download the latest Home Up release through the Galaxy Store or the Good Lock app itself. The update is not yet widely available, though. If it is not showing up, sideload the APK from APKMirror.

A Samsung moderator previously revealed that the Home Up module will bring back the vertical app drawer on Galaxy phones. This is not that update, though. You will have to wait longer for it, as the feature will arrive as part of One UI 6.1.1, which should presumably be released alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in July.