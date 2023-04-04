Fitness functionality is front and center in most of the best smartwatches; they all track steps and activity in hopes of helping wearers reach their fitness goals. Now, Samsung's announced a new partnership to that end. Starting today, you can pair your Wear OS Samsung Galaxy Watch to your Peloton equipment to show your heart rate as tracked by your watch on your bike or treadmill.

The new functionality comes through the Peloton Wear OS app that's available on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series; it's unclear if or when this new integration will come to other Wear OS devices. It's compatible with Peloton's Bike, Bike+, Tread, and Row machines, as well as the Xbox Kinect-style Guide device.

Similar integration came to Apple Watches last year, so it's nice to see more happening on the Android side of the wide world of wearables. Samsung says this new functionality is rolling out to the Peloton app on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 beginning today.