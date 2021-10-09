Mental Health Awareness Day was first observed in 1992, at the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health, a global mental health organization with members in over 150 countries, to bring attention to mental illnesses and their effects on people worldwide. If you want to show your support on your Pixel device, you can now do so, as Google has released a handful of colorful wallpapers to observe the day.

Google is no stranger to releasing colorful new wallpapers for its device lineup in celebration of special occasions or events. More recently, it published a bunch of cool of wallpapers to observe Hispanic Heritage Month. These new wallpapers are made by artist KimiKimo, and they depict a heart with arms, legs, and a face in different scenarios. Most importantly, they remind you that you should take a moment for yourself, relax a little, and give yourself the support you need.

Also, they're gonna look good on your device. By the way, did we say already they're colorful and adorable? Because they're very colorful and very adorable.

If you want to check them out, make sure to open the Google Wallpapers app on your device and go to the section "Curated Culture," where you'll find this and other special Pixel wallpapers for past events, like Hispanic Heritage Month, Black History Month, and LGBT Pride Month. While the app is only for Pixel phones, if you're on another handset, check out the gallery up top to download and manually apply them to your phone.

