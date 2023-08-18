Almost all consumer electronics you buy require periodic maintenance to ensure optimal performance is sustained, and the best true-wireless earbuds on the market are no exception. However, we may forget to clean our earbuds in the bustle of everyday life, leading us to gunk build-up that can be removed safely with professional assistance only. To avoid that eventuality, the Pixel Buds app was recently updated with a feature that reminds you to clean your earbuds, even explaining how to go about it.

New push notification to clean your earbuds

We recently saw the latest update to the Pixel Buds app add a new shortcut in the Device details section, called Clean your earbuds. Located right underneath the active noise cancelation (ANC) controls, the placement is prominent and unmissable if you visit the menu often. We also saw a new push notification for this addition, suggesting you clean the earbuds because maintenance could restore the audio quality, fix charging issues, and prevent updates from failing.

Tapping the new shortcut in the Pixel Buds app redirects you to a Google support page explaining how you should clean your earbuds. You can also follow the video below. The instructions are fairly cut and dry, but vary by model, so make sure you read them before sitting down to clean the dirt buildup. Interestingly, this new shortcut disappears after you tap it.

The support document suggests cleaning the buds and case with a dry, lint-free cloth, and treating scuffs or stubborn dirt with a damp cloth free of detergents and other cleaners. Just make sure you disconnect the case from a charger before cleaning, and don’t hold them under running water, because some models aren’t even water or sweat resistant. To improve sound quality, take the eartips off and clean earwax buildup around the spout and mesh of the earbud. If you’re having issues with charging, take a dry cotton swab and clean the charging contacts inside the case.

Weirdly, Google suggests cleaning stuck-on gunk from the Pixel Buds Pro with adhesive putty — a rather abnormal recommendation coming from a tech brand. While the Pixel Buds app reminds you actively now, this may be your reminder to clean your earbuds from any other brand, or all your daily-use tech, for that matter. We suggest cleaning them up at least once a month to reduce your chance of contracting infections and other illnesses. And while you’re cleaning your earbuds, you might as well clean your ears too.

The updated Pixel Buds app also adds a new permission screen, requesting your approval to connect to the earbuds. When you tap Continue in the app, you’ll see a system-level prompt for permission to sync info between your buds and phone through the Pixel Buds app.

