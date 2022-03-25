The original Pixel got its last official OS update from Google in 2019, taking it to Android 10. However, the phone is far from fading into oblivion due to consistent support from the custom ROM community. For example, the team behind the LineageOS builds released version 17.1 for the device and is now rolling out version 18.1 based on Android 11.

The original Pixel is the latest device to get the current highest-end LineageOS available, per XDA Developers. To install it, you’ll need to unlock your device’s bootloader, install a custom recovery like TWRP, and load up the custom ROM file. You might also want to flash a GApps package after installing the ROM since LineageOS doesn’t come pre-installed with Google apps like the Play Store and other Google services. While Lineage is fast and smooth, a few bugs are to be expected, so make sure to back up your data before you begin.

LineageOS 18.1 is already available for devices from Lenovo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Razer, Sony, Asus, and even Google (in the newer Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL). However, more devices are constantly being added to the list. The same can’t be said of the older LineageOS 17.1, though. After years of support for the likes of the legendary HTC One M8, Motorola Moto Z, Huawei Honor 5X, Google Pixel, and a host of devices from other manufacturers, the Android 10 based custom ROM is being discontinued.

The team behind the software is focusing its efforts on a newer LineageOS 19 based on Android 12 (it’s not arriving anytime soon) and needs to delete the older ROM due to space restrictions on its servers. While the change means that support for all the devices mentioned above will be halted, you can download the latest build for your Android 10 device for backup purposes. Plus, if your device is pretty popular, you might see a few unofficial builds soon.

