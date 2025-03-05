Summary OnePlus says the OnePlus Watch 2 and 3 will get three years of OS and security updates.

However, the company's promised timeline creates more confusion than it answers.

The company seems to be counting the Wear OS build the watch is launching with as one OS update.

Earlier this week, a OnePlus representative revealed that the OnePlus Watch 3 will only receive two years of software updates. That's one less than the 2024 OnePlus Watch 2, for which the company promises three years of updates. Now, the company has released a statement to clarify the confusion — only to make things even more unclear.

OnePlus reached out to us to confirm that the OnePlus Watch 2 and Watch 3 will receive three years of software updates. This also includes three years of quality security updates. Sounds good, right? Well, below is the company's full statement:

The OnePlus Watch 2 will receive 3 years of software updates (WearOS 4, 5 & 6). In addition, we are happy to confirm that it will also receive 3 years of quarterly security updates ; from 2024 until 2026.

(WearOS 4, 5 & 6). In addition, we are happy to confirm that it will also receive ; from 2024 until 2026. The OnePlus Watch 3 will receive 3 years of software updates (WearOS 5, 6 & 7), as well as 3 years of quarterly security updates; from 2025 until 2027.

While OnePlus says the OnePlus Watch 3 will receive three years of OS updates, it mentions Wear OS 7 as the last update for the watch. Considering the wearable launched internationally with Wear OS 5 in February 2025, it should get updates until Q1 2028, as per the company's "3 years of software updates" timeline.

Similarly, it should receive quarterly security patches until Q1 2028. But in its statement, OnePlus mentions 2027 as the final year until the watch will receive updates.

OnePlus statement creates more confusion than it answers