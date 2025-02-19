Summary iPhones capture better pictures than Android phones when using Instagram's built-in camera.

OnePlus 13 adds Night mode support on Instagram for brighter low-light shots.

The feature is rolling out as part of the latest Instagram update.

Flagship Android smartphones pack superior camera hardware than iPhones. But when capturing photos directly through Instagram, the iPhone consistently outperforms them all. There are several underlying technical reasons behind this limitation.

Google has been actively working to bridge this gap, with the Pixel 8, Pixel 9, and Samsung’s latest flagship Galaxy phones supporting Night mode on Instagram for better low-light photography. Now, OnePlus is jumping on the bandwagon, adding Night mode support on Instagram for the OnePlus 13.

The OnePlus 13 will now use the same multi-frame processing in the Instagram app to take brighter shots with less noise in low-light situations. Under the right conditions, Instagram's built-in camera will automatically switch to Night Mode, denoted by the moon icon at the top. As with the regular Night Mode on the OnePlus 13, you must hold the phone steady for a few seconds until it captures the picture.

Left: Without Night Mode; Right: With Night Mode

OnePlus 13 owners can enjoy Night Mode whenever they use Instagram's built-in camera, whether for posting Stories or posts. If you are a heavy Instagram user, the change will ensure you no longer have to switch between Instagram and the stock OnePlus camera app to ensure you capture the best quality picture possible. The feature is also limited to Instagram; it does not work on Snapchat, unlike on Pixel phones.

The change is rolling out as part of the newest Instagram update, available for download through the Play Store. It is unclear if OnePlus will extend the Night Mode functionality to the OnePlus 13R and its 2024 devices, the OnePlus 12 series.

Android 16 should make your Instagram pictures even better