Google discontinued the Chromecast lineup for good and replaced it with a much more powerful Google TV Streamer in August 2024. But the company confirmed it will bring Android TV 14 to its aging Chromecast dongles, with the update rumored to arrive by the end of the year. That never happened, though. In a better late than never move, Google is now finally pushing the Android 14 update for the Chromecast with Google TV.

Depending on which Chromecast you own, the UTTC.241218.004 build weighs around 743MB or 809MB (via Reddit, 9to5Google). Besides bumping the OS version from Android 12 to Android 14, it brings the January 2025 security patch along with "system stability and improvements." The new build also adds support for the Google TV Streamer Voice Remote's Find My Remote feature and the customizable button.

While the Android TV 14 update is a big one, do not expect significant user-facing changes or new features, especially given the dated hardware inside the Chromecasts.

The new build is rolling out in stages, so it may not immediately show up for download on your HD or 4K Chromecast. You can try your luck by navigating to Settings > System > About > System update to check for yourself.

This could be the final major that Google rolls out for older Chromecasts. Going forward, it may push a security patch with some bug fixes, but expecting anything else would be a stretch. With the more powerful and expensive Google TV Streamer now serving as the company’s flagship streaming device, Google will likely prioritize enhancing it over its older Chromecast models. Plus, the company recently pulled the plug on Chromecast with Google TV sales for good.

Based on Google's own support timeline, the 4K Chromecast will get security patches until the end of September 2025, while the Chromecast HD should get firmware updates until September 2027.

To Google's credit, this is the second update it has rolled out for the Chromecast this year. It pushed the first update right at the beginning of 2025, bumping the security patch from September to November 2024.