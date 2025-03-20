Summary Nothing 3a Pro pre-orders are delayed by almost 3 weeks due to high demand in Europe.

The phone was initially slated to ship beginning March 25, 2025.

US pre-orders are also sold out, but you can get the phone in India with next-day delivery.

Nothing unveiled its newest mid-rangers, the 3a and 3a Pro, at MWC earlier this month. The phones immediately went up for pre-order, with shipments beginning on March 25. If you were eagerly anticipating your Nothing 3a Pro to arrive next week, there’s some disappointing news.

Nothing is reaching out to customers who pre-ordered the 3a Pro, informing them that they will get their units "a little later than expected." In its rush to open pre-orders, the company admits it forgot to mention that deliveries would begin at a later date.

Add in the extra demand, and Nothing now expects pre-orders to ship before April 15— a delay of almost three weeks from the initial promised release date. And if you received an automated email about your device being shipped, Nothing says you should ignore it.

The delay only seems to apply to Nothing 3a Pro pre-orders in Europe. In Spain, the Phone 3a Pro in black is scheduled to ship starting March 31, while the gray variant will be available from April 15, 2025. In the US, Nothing is no longer accepting pre-orders for the device as it has sold out due to high demand.

However, in India, one of Nothing's key markets, the Phone 3a Pro is already on sale and listed for next-day delivery in most cities, albeit only in gray.

While the delay is a bummer, you should still pre-order the Nothing 3a Pro if you eventually plan to get the phone. This will ensure you get a free charger or Nothing earbuds with your order.

