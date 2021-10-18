Last week, Google announced its latest TV-friendly UI would finally get multi-user profiles, with support for customized recommendations and watchlists. We have yet to try out the feature ourselves, but future hardware might gain a leg up on the competition. A new reference design remote for Google TV includes a built-in user profile button, making swapping between accounts a one-touch affair.

TW Electronics, the company behind reference remotes for Android TV, showed off a fresh design last week with a button specifically meant for switching between profiles (via 9to5Google). This G20 remote looks a lot like the G10 version we saw bundled with Walmart’s onn 4K streaming box, with a slightly different layout and some additional colored buttons along the top.

According to the tweet, three versions of the G20 exist, each swapping its upper-left button above the D-pad for something new. The basic Android TV model keeps the bookmark shortcut from the G10 — you can see it in our review photos for onn’s streaming box. The Google TV-specific variant swaps it out for a “User Profiles” button, syncing with those new multi-user profiles to make swapping between accounts a breeze. The third model swaps it for an app launcher icon, designed for “Operator Tier” devices like cable boxes.

While there’s no way to get your hands on this remote right now — nor would it do anything, since multi-user support isn’t live yet — it’s a sign of what’s to come for Google TV. As a reference device, something similar could end up in the hands of users everywhere as new hardware continues to arrive on the market.

Whether a future Chromecast would use this remote is another question altogether. Google designed its last remote from the ground up, complete with custom shortcuts for YouTube and Netflix. That’s not to say we won’t see a profile button on a successor to the current-gen Chromecast — just that it won’t look exactly like this.

