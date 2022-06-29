Independence Day is less than a week away. Celebrations in the US are looming, which means it's almost time for fireworks, cookouts, and that glorious, overwhelming feeling of freedom. If you want to get into your best patriotic mood now, you can start by putting on your best red and blue clothes — and changing your doorbell ringtone to something that screams America. Google has released a few new ringtones for your Nest Doorbell that will let your guests know that it's almost America's birthday, as if they don't already know.

Your Nest Doorbell is gaining a couple of extra options for ringtones, including "God Bless America" and the national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner." This was announced by Google in a blog post. In addition, you also have a new fireworks theme tone, which will be selectable until July 7th. It's unclear if the two other songs will expire on the same date, or expire at all. We wouldn't be surprised if that's the case, though, given the precedent from other such special themes.

The July 4 celebration ringtones are by far not the first festive additions to Nest doorbells. Google has a long tradition of adding seasonal Halloween, Thanksgiving, Chanukah, and Christmas ringtones. The company is no stranger to cheesy 4th of July celebrations, either, having released an AR game last year.

The special ringtones are mentioned alongside other Nest rollouts that aren't as festive, such as Look and Talk for your Nest Hub Max and the ability to use Amazon's Alexa to control your Nest cameras. The new ringtones should start appearing now, so be sure to check your Google Home app to see if you can add them already.