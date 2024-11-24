Asus ROG Ally $500 $650 Save $150 The Asus ROG Ally is a powerhouse handheld gaming PC, sporting a 1080p 120Hz display. Powered by the Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, this model packs way more punch than the entry-level version. It easily handles the latest, most demanding games, delivering crisp visuals and smooth frame rates on its 7-inch FHD 120Hz display. $500 at Best Buy

Black Friday’s around the corner, but Best Buy isn't waiting to drop some sweet gaming and tech deals. Thinking about snagging a handheld gaming PC? The Asus ROG Ally just hit its lowest price yet.

The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is now just $500 at Best Buy—that’s $150 off its usual $650 price. It’s the lowest price we’ve seen, making this the perfect time to snag one.

What's great about the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme?

The ROG Ally is like a gaming PC you can fit in your pocket. Powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme and RDNA3 graphics, it breezes through AAA titles and indie titles without breaking a sweat. It’s your ultimate gaming sidekick that's ready to roll, and even Wi-Fi issues won’t slow it down.

The 7-inch Full HD touchscreen on the ROG Ally runs at a buttery-smooth 120Hz, making sure visuals stay sharp and fluid, even during the most intense gameplay. And with Windows 11, you’re not limited to just one platform—game on Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Epic Games Store, and more. The ROG Ally is a beast, ready to take on any game, no matter where it’s from.

While the ROG Ally can tackle all kinds of games, its battery life might dip during long gaming marathons, especially when you’re using it on the go. But the versatility doesn’t stop there—hook it up to a TV or monitor, and you’ve got a full-on gaming PC experience, adding extra convenience and flexibility.

At just 608 grams, this console is light yet totally captivating. Its comfy design makes it easy to game for hours, whether you’re saving the galaxy or running a virtual farm. Plus, with a three-month Xbox Game Pass, you’ve got tons of games to dive into, showing off its nearly endless potential. The ROG Ally charges fast, hitting 50% in just 30 minutes, so you can get back to gaming without much wait. With the current discount, it’s a good idea to grab one at Best Buy while the deal lasts.