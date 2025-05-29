Summary Google Messages is displaying an "RCS" label for contacts with RCS texting enabled.

RCS-enabled contacts will also be highlighted with dynamic color theming.

This change will help boost RCS adoption and provide a more consistent messaging experience.

The RCS messaging experience in Google Messages is not as streamlined as it should be. Until you initiate a conversation with a person, there's no way of knowing if they have RCS texting enabled or not. Google is solving this pain point for good, with a new RCS indicator in Google Messages.