Android got system-level support for HDR photography in last year's Android 14. Now, compatible phones can both take so-called Ultra HDR photos, which include a gain map that contains dynamic range data, and display them in true HDR, with varying degrees of screen brightness throughout the image. Writing for Android Authority, Mishaal Rahman says that the latest versions of both Android and iOS support a common standard for gain map metadata, meaning HDR photos taken on either platform can now display properly on both.

ISO 21496-1 is a relatively new standard for encoding gain map metadata into HDR imagery. Android 15, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, and Windows all support ISO 21496-1, so at a base level, most platforms where HDR images from Android phones or iPhones can be viewed are now capable of displaying those images in true HDR. As opposed to the simulated HDR effects that have been common in mobile photography for years, genuine HDR images are displayed with varying levels of brightness: display pixels comprising highlights in photos will produce more light than those making up darker areas. The end result is, in theory, mobile photos that look more authentically like the scene as our eyes saw it on the day.

There's a little more to it than that, though. While Android 15 and iOS 18 both offer APIs for ISO 21496-1 gain maps, it's on individual app developers to take advantage of those APIs, so you might not experience cross-OS HDR compatibility in every app right away. Google Photos on Android currently supports showing HDR photos taken on iPhones, but Rahman says it's not clear whether that's due to photos offering ISO 21496-1 support. Chromium-based browsers on Windows, like Chrome and Edge, also support the ISO 21496-1 standard, though the display you're viewing also needs to support HDR.

Standardization is coming to HDR photos

When Ultra HDR functionality came to Android last year, support was limited, and we wondered when or even if the exciting new development would catch on. Now that Google, Apple, and others seem to have agreed on a workable cross-platform standard for encoding gain map metadata into HDR photos, things should progress quickly. It shouldn't be too long before we're able to text our iPhone-owning friends HDR photos, knowing they'll be able to see the full dynamic range on the other end, too.