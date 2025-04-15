Summary Android devices will now automatically restart after 3 days of inactivity for security.

After a restart, the phone enters a security mode where data is inaccessible unless you enter the unlock pattern or PIN.

Google is rolling out this change as part of the Google Play services update.

Got a secondary Android phone or tablet that usually sits idle for days? Don’t be surprised if you find it has restarted on its own the next time you pick it up. This is a part of Google's new security feature for Android that automatically restarts unused devices if they remain locked for three days.