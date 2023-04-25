The best Android smartphones are more than just about their big displays, high-resolution cameras, and insane charging speeds. With features like the Personal Safety app and Emergency SOS, they can also help ensure your survival in a life-threatening situation. In fact, with the release of Android 12 in 2021, Google mandated all Android phones to have an Emergency SOS-like functionality that can be easily triggered from the power button. Now, it looks like the feature is causing a lot of accidental calls to 911.

In a tweet earlier this month, the Ontario Provincial Police revealed their communication centers had seen a significant increase in accidental emergency calls. This is a cause of concern as it can lead to delayed response for someone in danger and in need of help. Ontario police presume the accidental 911 triggers might be linked to Google making Emergency SOS mandatory in Android 12. This is possible since many Android manufacturers have the feature enabled by default.

A similar incident occurred when the iPhone 14 launched in September 2022 with crash detection. The life-saving feature was accidentally triggering and calling 911 when users were taking a roller coaster ride. Apple released an iOS update to optimize Crash Detection in November 2022, but it has still been triggering false 911 calls, especially from skiers.

In the US, you can trigger Emergency SOS on your Android phone by pressing the power button five times. While not recommended, if local laws and your carrier allow, you can disable this feature from your phone's security menu if you have been accidentally calling the emergency services.

Besides calling 911, built-in Emergency SOS on most Android phones can share your location and send a message to your pre-specified emergency contacts. It is also possible to trigger Emergency SOS on your Pixel Watch when it detects a fall.

