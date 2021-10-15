Google Photos is an amazing repertoire of pictures and memories that for many of us also serves as a resource for device wallpapers. Maybe you took an amazing picture while you were hitchhiking, or maybe you want to use an old picture that brings back good memories — I know that I've used a couple of photos from Google Photos as my phone wallpaper a handful of times. If you've wanted to use a picture from Google Photos as your wallpaper on your Chromebook, your options have been limited. Chrome OS will now soon allow you to set your wallpaper straight from your Google Photos gallery.

Currently, if you want to use a photo stored on the cloud with your Chromebook, you have to fire up Google Photos, look for the picture you want to use, download it, and manually set it as your wallpaper. And while that admittedly works, it's a bit basic method compared to what you can do on other devices in the Google ecosystem. Now, a newly submitted code change (via 9to5Google) hints that the Chrome OS Wallpapers app will get full integration with Google Photos in a future update.

Google Photos will appear between the "Collections" sidebar in the Wallpapers app, alongside options like "Cityscapes" and "Local Photos," once the feature is pushed out. Expect this to be tied to the upcoming Wallpaper app redesign, which you can enable in developmental versions of Chrome OS by going into chrome://flags. The code for Google Photos integration with Chrome OS was only just introduced and merged, though, so we may still have a decent wait on our hands.

The feature should become available in a future update, probably coming first to the Canary or Dev channels.

The new Pixel Stand leaks yet again, detailing charging modes and setup process Three charging modes to choose from!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email