After years of creating, renaming, and killing messaging apps, Google is currently sticking with Spaces. The app is tightly integrated with Workspace software like Gmail, Chat, Drive, Calendar, and Meet, making it excellent for business collaboration. Last month, Spaces got a few updates, including a manager role to give specific users greater control over a Space, descriptions for users to create a context for their spaces, and guidelines to ensure safe and effective communication. Now, Google’s introducing the ability to share Spaces, albeit in a limited capacity.

A new Workspace blog update highlights the new Google Chat feature. You’ll be able to give everyone in your organization access to your new Space at the point of creation. Simply click on the New space button to create one and then select the Spaces access tab to reveal a dropdown menu where you can restrict it or add your company. Google says that it will come in handy when looking to share particular information across the team (be it discussions, how-to guides, etc.), release a policy update, gather folks with relevant expertise on a particular issue, or even just geek about topics of interest (like reading, sports, or cooking). The only downside is that you can’t tweak this access setting once you’ve created the Space.

However, Google offers another way to share a space with your organization via links — you know, as you would with Google Docs, for example. Simply select the Space, tap on the dropdown arrow beside the name, and select the Copy link to this space option. You can then share the link with your coworkers, allowing them to join easily. That said, the feature only works for individuals in your organization. Outsiders will not be able to access your Space, even if they have the link.

The new Spaces experience is already rolling out to all Google Workspace, legacy G Suite Basic, and legacy G Suite Business customers. However, you might not see it until the first week of April.

Google brings the March security patch to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, finally resolves that annoying Wi-Fi bug

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author