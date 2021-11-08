Do we have to say it out loud?

Just last week, Google Maps rolled over its odometer to 10 billion installations on Android. Now, a much more mundane app has crossed the threshold.

Speech Services by Google, rechristened weeks ago from the tackier "Google Text-to-speech," is the system-level engine that generates dictation for Android devices with Google Mobile Services. It's used by many services such as screen readers and app-specific read-aloud features and supports 67 distinct dialects. The app is separate from Google's WaveNet-powered Cloud Text-to-Speech platform.

Much like Google Play services, which was the first app to achieve 10 billion installs, you could say that Speech Services got here just by being on so many phones from the beginning.

