Just last week, Google Maps rolled over its odometer to 10 billion installations on Android. Now, a much more mundane app has crossed the threshold.

Image Gallery (2 Images)
Screenshot_20211108-152143522
Expand
Screenshot_20211108-152215510
Expand

Speech Services by Google, rechristened weeks ago from the tackier "Google Text-to-speech," is the system-level engine that generates dictation for Android devices with Google Mobile Services. It's used by many services such as screen readers and app-specific read-aloud features and supports 67 distinct dialects. The app is separate from Google's WaveNet-powered Cloud Text-to-Speech platform.

Much like Google Play services, which was the first app to achieve 10 billion installs, you could say that Speech Services got here just by being on so many phones from the beginning.

Speech Services by Google Developer: Google LLC
Price: Free
4.3
Download
Galaxy A53 Render 1
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G renders show it abandoning one of the best reasons to get a mid-range phone

A familiar design with one key change

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Jules Wang (1193 Articles Published)

Jules joined the Android Police team in 2019. Before that, he was at Pocketnow. He loves public transportation, podcasts, and people in general. He also likes to take views from the bigger picture in technology from how people are attracted to it to how it's utilized across every other industry.

More From Jules Wang