Summary You'll likely notice YouTube videos with shifting thumbnails in the coming months.

Creators can now test up to three thumbnail variations, with YouTube choosing the best performing one based on watch time.

The new feature is optional, giving creators full control over selecting the final thumbnail for their videos on YouTube.

Thumbnails play a huge role in a video's success on YouTube, something even MrBeast has talked about extensively. He’s known for his detailed process of creating and testing thumbnails. The problem was that YouTube didn’t have a built-in way to test thumbnails, so creators had to use paid third-party tools to handle the swapping and tracking. To solve this, YouTube is rolling out a new feature that lets creators A/B test different thumbnails right on the platform.

YouTube introduced the Thumbnail Test & Compare tool last year in a limited beta. Initially available only to a few channels, this tool is now expanding to more creators who have access to advanced features in YouTube Studio on desktop, according to this YouTube Help page (via 9to5Google). It offers data-driven insights by allowing testing of different thumbnail designs, helping creators identify which one boosts click-through rates (CTRs) the most.

This tool lets creators run A/B tests on thumbnails for both new and existing videos. This means viewers may notice more frequent thumbnail changes across the platform. YouTube also plans to bring this feature to mobile devices in the future, recognizing the potential benefits of mobile accessibility.

The new tool lets creators test up to three different thumbnail variations. These variations are shown evenly to viewers, and YouTube tracks their performance to see which one drives the most engagement. However, it can take several days or even weeks to get final results, depending on factors like the number of video impressions and how different the thumbnails are.

The winner is the thumbnail with the most watch time

After the testing period, YouTube uses a detailed selection process to choose the best thumbnail. The thumbnail with the highest watch time share gets the "Winner" label, indicating it clearly outperformed the others. If one thumbnail shows a probable, but not definitive, lead, it gets a "Preferred" label. If there's no significant difference between the thumbnails, the original thumbnail uploaded by the creator will be shown to viewers.

Participating in A/B testing is completely optional, and creators have full control over selecting the final thumbnail, regardless of whether it's marked as the "Winner" or "Preferred." This feature is currently available only for public long-form videos, archived live streams, and podcast episodes.