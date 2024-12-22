Your changes have been saved Beats Studio Pro $170 $350 Save $180 While they might not fully match their original $350 price, the Beats Studio Pro headphones are a steal at the current $170. They outshine most headphones in this price range, plus they fold up nice and compact. The foam earcups also make them super comfy for long listens. $200 at Best Buy $170 at Amazon

If you’re into music, audiobooks, or podcasts, noise-canceling headphones are a must-have. They let you tune out the world and really focus on what you're listening to. While these headphones can get pricey, lucky for us, some models like the Beats Studio Pro are still available at great deals thanks to ongoing sales.

Right now, you can grab the over-ear, noise-canceling Beats headphones for just $170 on Amazon, which is over 50% off their usual price of $350. The deal includes all colors, even the exclusive Kim Kardashian edition. But hurry, this deal won’t stick around for long, so if you want in, now’s the time to grab a pair.

Why the Beats Studio Pro headphones are worth your money

If you’re thinking about investing in Beats Studio Pro headphones, it’s important to know they really deliver on all fronts. The sound quality is top-notch, offering an amazing listening experience and easily making them one of the best over-ear headphones out there. Plus, they last a long time and work with a variety of devices. Android users aren’t left out either—they get nearly the same experience as iOS users.

True to their high-end reputation, the Beats Studio Pro headphones offer amazing sound quality. The audio is perfectly balanced, with crisp highs and deep, punchy bass. They also pack in some cool features, like head-tracking and Apple’s Spatial Audio, creating a 360-degree sound experience that puts you right in the middle of the action. Whether you're listening to music, watching movies, or diving into interactive media, it takes your experience to the next level.

The Beats Studio Pro headphones are built to last, offering up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. Plus, with their 'Fast Fuel' tech, just a 10-minute charge gives you up to four hours of playback, so you won’t be left hanging for long.

These headphones have a surprisingly polished look, with brushed metal accents and a clean, understated color range. They might use a bit more plastic than some other headphones, but with the deal going on, it’s a small trade-off. The sound is warm and inviting, perfect for all kinds of listeners, and it keeps the details sharp while blocking out outside noise with solid active noise cancellation.