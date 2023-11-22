In the market for a new TV? How does a 43-inch smart TV with Roku integration, unlocking native access to popular apps and services such as Netflix and Plex, sound? Because it's Black Friday this coming weekend, Walmart is celebrating the upcoming holiday season with an eye-watering discount on this television. For Walmart+ customers, the retailer will sell this Onn TV for just $98. No, you read that correctly, this 43-inch TV can be yours for less than $100. This is the cheapest I've seen a TV go for.

Onn's affordable 43-inch Roku TV ticks most of the boxes

Smart TVs are vastly more affordable than they used to be, but it's still easy to spend more than $1,000 on a big screen for the living room (or home theater if you're so inclined). At the lower end of the market, 43-inch screens could be considered small in today's world, but they're also an affordable way to get access to a larger screen to enjoy all your favorite entertainment. Onn's 43-inch Roku TV is a fine example, costing less than $200 and discounted to just $100 ahead of Black Friday.

Onn 43-inch Roku Full HD TV $98 $200 Save $102 It's astonishing to see a 43-inch TV priced so low, but as long as you have Walmart+, this Roku TV from Onn is yours for less than $100.

So, what does $98 get you? You'll be able to gaze at a 1080p LED TV with full integration with Roku. The resolution is Full HD (or 1080p), which should be good enough for streaming on lower internet connections. With a refresh rate of 60Hz, everything displayed on-screen will appear smooth with some decent results for the price. Roku provides access to more than 500,000 movies and shows across thousands of free and paid channels (or apps).

There's even a free mobile app that can be used as a remote control. Although this is an affordable TV, Onn managed to add some more advanced features such as integrated support for smart home devices. You can connect your Onn TV to Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home. There's even VESA mounting support! Three HDMI ports, a single composite connection, one USB-A, one optical port, one coaxial/cable port, and a headphone jack ensure you're able to connect just about anything.

Are there other 43-inch TVs on sale?

