Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping events each year. For the occasion, which falls on November 24 this year, almost every retailer offers discounts on a wide range of devices, including some of the best Android smartphones on the market.

But you don't have to wait until Black Friday to get the best price on that new gadget, as many manufacturers and stores have already begun offering mouth-watering deals on various products.

Not only are some of these early deals among the best you'll find, but by grabbing them now, you don't risk losing out on them being out of stock if you decide to wait until Black Friday.

Google gets an early start

Google is one of the brands that has gotten into the Black Friday groove early by offering deals across its hardware lineup, including smartphones, earbuds, and smart home products on the Google Store as well as partner stores.

Among Google's early Black Friday deals are the recently-announced Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, both of which have received price cuts of $150 and $200, respectively. If that is still above your budget, the Pixel 7a, which launched for $500, has been slashed to $374. (Google also offers discounts on the Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet, and Chromecast with Google TV.)

Don't miss Samsung's Black Friday party

Samsung's Black Friday deals are already live with discounts that cut across smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. Among the exciting deals already live is the barely two-month-old Galaxy S23 FE which has received a $200 price cut on Amazon and Best Buy, bringing the price down to $400.

The Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series are also on sale with discounts between $50 and $120. And for those who want to keep an eye on their health and track their workouts, the beautiful Galaxy Watch 6 is also on sale for $70 off its launch price.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 FE $400 $600 Save $200 If you don't like the Pixel 7a, then Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE is a great alternative. This budget variant of the Galaxy S23 model boasts a 120Hz AMOLED display, a flagship processor albeit last-gen, triple rear cameras with a useful telephoto lens, and a sizable battery. It will also receive more OS upgrades than the Pixel 7a. $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE $399 $450 Save $51 The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a cheaper alternative to the Galaxy Tab S9, and it is even more attractive now that it costs a bit less. While Samsung has cut corners in more areas than one, some notable features such as stylus support, optional 5G, an impressive battery life, and fast charging. $399 at Amazon $400 at Samsung $400 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 $230 $300 Save $70 The Galaxy Watch 6 is considered to be one of the best WearOS smartwatches on the market. Samsung's smartwatch will particularly appeal to owners of the previous generations as it sports a new larger and brighter display, faster processor, more on-board storage, and better battery life. Also, you don't have to own a Samsung smartphone as it plays well with other Android brands. $230 at Amazon $230 at Best Buy $230 at Samsung

Motorola's Black Friday is well underway

Motorola has already been offering discounts on several of its smartphones for weeks now, particularly its new Razr foldable smartphones. The good news is that these deals are still available for grabs. For starters, the Razr (2023) can be purchased for $500, a significant $200 cut off its launch price, while the flagship Motorola Razr+ (2023) has received an even larger price cut that brings it down to $700 from $1,000.

For those who are skeptical about foldable smartphones, the Motorola Edge (2023) is a great option at its discounted price of $350, while the Motorola Edge+ (2023) can be bought for $600, which is $200 off its original price.

OnePlus gets in on the action too

OnePlus is never one to be left behind, and the company's Black Friday deals are already underway. Interested buyers can pick up its 2023 flagship, the OnePlus 11, for $630 instead of $800 or the OnePlus Pad for $400 with the option of a free keyboard case or stylus. If you're also in the market for a pair of earbuds, the premium OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are $80 off and can be purchased for $100.

Source: OnePlus OnePlus 11 $550 $700 Save $150 The OnePlus 11 received generally positive reviews when it launched earlier this year, and at its new discounted price, it is easy to recommend. Sporting a gorgeous display, a flagship processor, and incredibly fast charging with an included charger in the box, it's also set to receive four years of Android OS upgrades. $550 at Amazon $550 at Best Buy $630 at OnePlus

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Pad $400 $480 Save $80 Despite the OnePlus Pad being OnePlus's first tablet, there's a lot to love about it. From its unique aspect ratio to its capable processor to its quad speakers, the OnePlus Pad isn't a bad first attempt. It also packs a battery that lasts several hours on a single charge and also charges pretty fast. $400 at Amazon $400 at OnePlus

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 $100 $180 Save $80 The second generation OnePlus Buds Pro 2 packs all the features you'd want in a premium pair of earbuds. There's ANC, transparency mode, spatial audio with head tracking, a customizable EQ, Bluetooth Multipoint, and wireless charging. They also have a few nifty tricks that make them stand out, such as notifying you about your posture and a white noise mode to help you relax. $100 at Amazon $100 at OnePlus

Black Friday isn't a single day anymore

With products getting discounted days and even weeks before Black Friday, it's fair to say that Black Friday isn't a one-day event anymore but one that runs for weeks before the day itself and even extends beyond the date. So, if you have been sitting on the fence, it's time to get off and claim these deals.