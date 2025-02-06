Summary Huawei teased a global launch for the Mate XT on February 18 in Kuala Lumpur.

Huawei is bringing back the tagline and visuals that hyped up last year’s triple-screen beast.

The global version will likely keep the same hardware but with different software.

Foldable phones have leveled up big time since Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold in 2019. Back then, they felt like a futuristic splurge, but by 2021, they started making sense for actual humans. The problem is that a bunch of the best foldables are China-exclusive, which is a major bummer. Sure, Oppo is teasing a worldwide rollout for the Find N5, but here’s the real tea: whispers are swirling that last year’s most hyped foldable phone might finally go global.

Huawei announced on X that it is hosting a product launch on February 18 in Kuala Lumpur (via GSMArena). Judging by the hype-filled teasers, it’s pretty clear the Mate XT is about to make its worldwide debut. This isn’t just any phone, though. It’s the first dual-folding smartphone that flips out into three screens.

The company is also bringing back its "Unfold the classic" tagline for the Mate series, and it’s got everyone talking. The same visuals that teased last year’s triple-screen phone in China are back in the spotlight. That beast of a device, with its massive 10.2-inch screen, instantly became the must-have foldable of the year. But the $3,000 price tag has been a major buzzkill for a lot of folks.

So far, the Mate XT has only been up for grabs in China, but Huawei's latest X post suggests it is finally planning to take this thing global sometime in early 2025.

Same killer hardware, different software on the global version

The global version of the Mate XT is likely to pack the same hardware as the Chinese model, with software being the main difference. Huawei’s EMUI is probably the go-to OS, but we’re still waiting on the final word.

Huawei hasn’t shared pricing or availability details for the Mate XT outside of China just yet. But with the big launch event set for February 18, we’ll likely find out which countries are getting this game-changing tri-fold and how much it’ll cost.