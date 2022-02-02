Since the first leaks emerged, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones have been highly anticipated, and we'll finally get to see them during the February 9 launch event. So far, leaks have been all but confirming that the phones would ship on the 25th of this month, but the latest rumors point to a two-week delay in the S22 and S22 Plus, although the S22 Ultra looks set to go on sale as planned.

According to Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser, Samsung may be forced to push the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus sales — but not the Ultra — to March 11th. While that’s certainly a bummer for those looking to snag one of the smaller Samsung phones as soon as possible, preorders for all three flagships should still begin on Wednesday, February 9th, if it’s any consolation. The delay would be consistent with supply chain forecast data provided by display expert Ross Young.

Some theories have been floating around about Samsung deliberately trying to shove the more expensive Ultra model down consumers’ throats, but the leaker debunks this claim. According to him, Samsung already released marketing materials for all three phones to carriers but pulled back those for the base and plus models due to supply chain issues.

With all the logistics fiascos going on one bit of news that could cheer you up is the latest pricing information. There have been numerous reports in the past weeks that the S22 will cost a hundred dollars more than the S21, but the leaker confidently claims otherwise. He says the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra will cost $799, $999, and $1,199, respectively — just like last year. This news is in keeping with previous leaks from Roland Quandt, who claimed that the S22 series' prices would be unchanged in Europe.

We already know what to expect from the phones, so there’s not much else to uncover. However, while we wait for Samsung to sort out its supply chain challenges, it’s great to know that the S22 Ultra (AKA the most exciting phone of the series) will be launched as planned.

