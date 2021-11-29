Motorola's mid-range and budget phones tend to attract more customers than its flagship offerings because they offer more value for money and pack quite a punch despite their modest price tag. For Cyber Monday, you can get some of Motorola's excellent mid-range phones at heavily discounted prices, making them an even more attractive proposition.

Motorola One 5G Ace

The Motorola One 5G Ace is one of the cheapest 5G phones in the US, packing a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 750G, 48MP triple-cameras, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

While it usually retails for $400, Amazon has discounted it to just $288 ($112 off) for Cyber Monday. This is an unlocked unit that's compatible with AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile's networks. We objected to the $400 price tag of the device in our review, but there's little to complain about at its discounted price.

Buy at Amazon

Moto G Power

If the Motorola One 5G Ace is a bit over your budget or you don't want a 5G phone, you can go for the Moto G Power, which is discounted to $170 for Cyber Monday — an $80 discount from its $250 MSRP. It does not pack the same punch as the One 5G Ace, but it has a decently-sized 6.6-inch display and offers up to three days of battery life. The phone is ideal for someone who values battery life and does not care much about bells and whistles found in more expensive smartphones.

Buy at Amazon

Moto E

The Moto E is the cheapest phone that Motorola sells in the US. For Cyber Monday, you can get the phone at an even lower price. It is discounted to just $115 — down from its retail price of $150 ($35 off). Not a big discount, but it does make a cheap phone even cheaper.

The Moto E features a 6.2-inch display, Snapdragon 632 chip, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 3550mAh battery, so it does not really pack a lot of power. However, if you want a phone just for calling purposes, it will serve you just fine. Do note that this phone has a micro USB port, so once the device runs out of battery, charging it might be an issue if you are out and about.

Buy at Amazon

You can also check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals on smartphones for more options from other Android manufacturers.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is $50 off and comes with a free wireless charger for Cyber Monday It's the best Wear OS smartwatch you can get

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email