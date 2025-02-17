Summary Gemini Live is receiving new features like live-streaming and video sharing to stay competitive in the AI race.

An upcoming feature discovered includes subtitles in conversational mode for accessibility and convenience.

Users can adjust subtitle preferences in settings and easily toggle live captions on and off as needed.

Google has lately been working extra hard on its native AI agent, Gemini Live, so as not to lag behind in the fierce AI race that is in full swing at the moment. In a recent email sent to users, it listed a bunch of new capabilities the assistant is receiving, including live-streaming, video sharing, improved translation, and an advanced understanding of various accents, languages, and dialects.

A few days later, another much-needed upcoming feature has been discovered. Android Authority claims Gemini Live is soon getting subtitles (via AssembleDebug). The intel comes from a little bit of digging around they did on the app's latest beta release of the Google app (version 16.6.23). Apparently, some newly-added strings point towards the Gemini app soon showing live captions as you talk to it in Live conversational mode.

A feature that should've been there since day one

Android Authority was able to activate the functionality by tinkering with hidden flags in the latest Google app beta, which is where most of the AI assistant's code lies (the Gemini app is largely just a stub). One interesting finding is that you'll be able to go into "Caption preferences" in Gemini settings (which redirects you to system settings) and tweak the subtitles' font. There, you can play around with the font size and style.

Don't worry if you're not into closed captions. You should be able to turn them off by tapping on the captions icon in the top-right of the app interface. When turned off, the app will only output a full transcript of your conversation at the end of your chat. When enabled, live captions will appear in the center of your screen.

I don't look at subtitles the same way I look at another, actually optional feature. I'm quite big on accessibility and, for me, subtitles are the bare minimum. People with hearing impairments shouldn't have to suffer with apps that strictly spit out audio. Plus, it's not as if this feature will only help said people. It'll be of great help to just about anyone in a noisy environment or in a setting where, for some reason, they can't have the audio play out loud.