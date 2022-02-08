The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the best phones of 2021 and a large part of 2022. Its unique design screams class, and it has the specs to match. However, with the S22 series' imminent launch, Samsung seems to think the time has come for the S21 Ultra to take a back seat, and the company looks set to discontinue it.

The folks at 9to5Google noticed that Samsung’s official US store removed the Galaxy S21 Ultra from its listing. The phone’s original page and a few other mentions still exist on the website, but clicking the Buy Now button no longer brings up the device as an option, instead only showing the S21, the S21+, and the S21FE — this might be because of the logistics issues that would see their respective successors begin reaching consumers on the 11th of March the earliest, if the rumors are to be believed.

The vanishing S21 Ultra extends to other regions too. The device is not on sale on Samsung’s official French, German, and British websites, among others.

We previously saw Samsung remove the Z Fold2 from its website — albeit subtly — ahead of opening sales for the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3, so this is not entirely new. However, while it’s been taken down from Samsung’s official platform, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will remain available for purchase on third-party stores that have the phone in stock. As is customary when newer smartphone models launch, the S21 Ultra might benefit from huge discounts in the coming months. You might want to hold on a little for a good deal if you’ve been looking to grab the 2021 flagship phone.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is still a phenomenal device, but all the excitement has been brewing over its replacement (the S22 Ultra) that will merge the Galaxy Note series with the Galaxy S lineup, complete with a built-in S Pen slot.

How to choose the right Plex server: PC vs. NAS vs. Shield vs. Raspberry Pi Some are cheaper, some are better

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email