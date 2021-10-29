Back in October last year, Google launched a new VPN service and bundled it for free with selected Google One plans. The addition was an excellent way to offer more bang for the buck to subscribers paying for 2TB or more storage space. The VPN service was initially only available in the United States before expanding to Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and Italy earlier this year. Now, as a part of the Cybersecurity Awareness Month initiative, the Google One VPN service is being expanded to 10 additional EU countries for a total of 18.

The new locales are Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland. Google is in the process of rolling out this out so the feature should be available for all eligible subscribers in the coming days. When it arrives, you'll be able to enable the VPN with just a tap from the Google One app on your Android device or iPhone.

There's no option for Google One subscribers on a lower-tier plan to pay solely for the VPN service. If you want to use it, you must subscribe to a 2TB or higher storage plan, where the VPN is bundled for free. While VPN by Google One is available for Android and iPhone, a dedicated Windows or Mac app is still missing, limiting its usefulness to a certain extent.

Hurry and save up to $50 on some awesome Nest speakers and displays Get a big bundle or a mini speaker, your choice

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email